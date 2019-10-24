VIDEO: Deputy lucky to be alive after getting hit by SUV while directing traffic in school zone

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A deputy in South Carolina is lucky to be alive after she was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic in a school zone.

The dramatic crash was caught on camera and shared on the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

“THIS IS WHY YOU MUST PAY ATTENTION WHILE DRIVING…ESPECIALLY IN A SCHOOL ZONE!!!” they wrote in the post.

Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and was released the same day.

“This was an eye opening incident that could have ended a lot worse. This needs to be a wake up call to everyone out there who is willing to put their convenience over safety,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

According to WCSC, the driver immediately stopped and confessed to looking at his phone when he hit her.

It’s unclear what charges he’ll be facing at this point.

***Warning: The video below may be upsetting for some viewers***