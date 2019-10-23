Wood chipper detaches from truck, destroys house in Massachusetts

MENDON, Massachusetts – Police in Mendon, Massachusetts found a house in pieces Tuesday.
Police say a wood chipper disconnected from a truck and went through a telephone pole, and then a house.
You can see in a photo from the scene, the accident demolished a portion of the home.
No one was hurt.
Malcolm Clifton lives in the home.
He spoke to NBC 10 Boston.
He said he and his wife were in a different room.
“She’s saying to me, ‘What is all that noise?’ I’m telling her, ‘You’re not going to believe this but there’s a huge machine that just came into our living room,'” Clifton said.