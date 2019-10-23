UCP of Greater Cleveland helps create unique Halloween costumes for children with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland is making sure children with disabilities feel included this Halloween.

On Wednesday, more than 50 staff and volunteers came together to make one-of-a-kind costumes for kids to use with their wheelchairs.

Some of the creations included a Batmobile, a princess chariot, a firetruck and a pirate ship.

All of the materials and supplies used were donated by the Dorn Color Company and Elyria Elk Lodge #465.

Entertainment and food was also provided for the children and their families.