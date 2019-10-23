UCP of Greater Cleveland helps create unique Halloween costumes for children with disabilities

Posted 9:57 pm, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:58PM, October 23, 2019
Data pix.

CLEVELAND -- United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland is making sure children with disabilities feel included this Halloween.

On Wednesday, more than 50 staff and volunteers came together to make one-of-a-kind costumes for kids to use with their wheelchairs.

Some of the creations included a Batmobile, a princess chariot, a firetruck and a pirate ship.

All of the materials and supplies used were donated by the Dorn Color Company and Elyria Elk Lodge #465.

Entertainment and food was also provided for the children and their families.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.