Suspect wanted for two Akron murders arrested

AKRON, Ohio– Akron police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted for two murders.

Coley Richardson, 42, was located on 5th Avenue in Akron and taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two women drove to a house on Silvercrest Avenue on June 13 to visit a male acquaintance. Police said Richardson got into the back seat of the car and fired several shots before running off. The victim, 44-year-old Nicole Coleman, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died.

According to Akron police, Richardson is also responsible for the death of Freddy Todd on April 10.

Richardson was taken to the Summit County Jail on two counts of murder.