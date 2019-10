Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Expect sunny skies on Wednesday, with some clouds later in the afternoon.

It'll be breezy and cool with a high of about 57.

There could be a few spotty showers on Friday.

Then for your weekend: We will be in the 30s to start your Saturday; expect some rain around for Sunday.

Here is the latest 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.