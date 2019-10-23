× Study: Breaks from work cause employees more stress

Does unplugging after a long day at work cause you to feel more stressed? According to researchers at the University of Sussex, companies trying to help workers disconnect did more harm than good.

The NY Post reports, the study found employees who were banned from checking work emails after hours ended up feeling more stressed than relieved.

Emma Russell, lead author of the study, said, “People need to deal with email in the way that suits their personality and their goal priorities in order to feel like they are adequately managing their workload.”

Regardless of the findings, a New York City lawmaker is now fighting to make it illegal for companies to enforce a 24/7 working standard.

Last year, Brooklyn Councilman Rafael L. Espinal Jr. introduced a “right to disconnect” bill, which would bar New York employers from forcing employees to check and respond to emails and texts, after work hours.

Espinal told the New York Post, “Being a very ambitious and busy city, we could lead the country in this conversation to show if we’re able to do it here in New York, then we can do it anywhere.”

Under the bill companies who don’t comply face a $250 fine for each instance involving an employee who was required to be involved in work-related communication outside of work hours. Those companies would also have to pay full compensation to those employees for unlawful retaliation.

The “right to disconnect bill” is now being debated in city council.