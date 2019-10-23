Students involved in alleged assault of teacher now facing criminal charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned students involved in an alleged assault of a teacher at Euclid High School are now facing criminal charges.

A spokesman with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office says three students have been charged. Two students are facing felonious assault and disorderly conduct charges. A third student is facing a disorderly conduct charge.

The three are due in court soon.

Cell phone video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team shows a Euclid High School teacher being assaulted as she tried to break up a verbal argument on Oct. 8.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer and School Resource Officer Steve Shubert says the teacher risked her own safety to try and keep the students safe.

The cell phone video shows the teacher being punched and pulled to the ground by her hair, then punched some more. The teacher suffered a serious eye injury.

Police and school officials declined to release security video of the assault at this time.

The school district stated it is working with police and safety remains a top priority.

The teacher is recovering from her injuries and is expected to be OK.

