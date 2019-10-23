Stark County deputies ride school buses to catch drivers who put kids at risk

STARK COUNTY, Ohio – Stark County deputies are riding school buses as a coordinated effort to remind the public about school bus safety.

The program is part of National School Bus Safety Week.

The sheriff says deputies will observe school bus operations and report violations to other deputies on patrol in the area.

Drivers should be extra cautious while driving in school zones.

The law requires that drivers stop for students boarding and un-boarding buses, which will be indicated by flashing yellow and red lights on the bus.