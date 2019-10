CLEVELAND, Ohio – The D-O double G is coming to the CLE.

After celebrating his 48th birthday over the weekend, Snoop Dogg announced he was going on tour.

The “I Wanna Thank Me” Tour kicks off in December.

His stop at the House of Blues in Cleveland is scheduled for January 24, 2020.

Tickets are already on sale here.

“I Wanna Thank Me” is his 17th studio album.

His first album was released in 1992.