× Show Info: October 23, 2019

Taste of Hawaii

Inspired by a recent trip to Hawaii, David kicked off the show by creating his version of a Pineapple Dole Whip.

Local gem

Tucked in the small town of LaGrange is a unique spot called The Rural Nest. The shop features local artisans and collectors. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.

Spruce up your space

Looking to add more personality to your home? It’s one stop shopping for all sorts of décor at Room Service. There are two locations – Ohio City & Shaker Heights.

Holiday calorie control

We’re about a week away from Halloween and the start of the holiday season. How do you keep your diet on track? According to Cleveland Clinic Registered Dietician Beth Czerwony one of the keys is planning your meals ahead of time. Know what’s being served and if needed, bring something healthier.

Sweet treats from Medina

It’s a sweet way to celebrate apple season! Natalie learned to make caramel apples, thanks to Debbie Stevens from Candy Apple & Co.

Decorate Your Door

Skip the store bought wreath this year and make your own! Nicole McGee from Upcycle Parts Shop showed how easy it can be.

Giving back

A small shop in Cuyahoga Falls is giving back in a big way. For every bar of soap that is sold at Hope Soap, a bar is donated to the homeless. Hope Soap is located on Portage Trail.