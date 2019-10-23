Progressive Field named top ballpark in the majors

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Progressive Field was named the best ballpark in Major League Baseball in 2019 by Stadium Journey.

Stadium Journey rates venues based on the gameday experience, including food and beverage options, gameday atmosphere, fan support and neighborhood, among others.

“Correspondents from around the country visited every Major League ballpark during the 2019 season,” Paul Baker, director of Stadium Journey, said. “ At the end of the season we compiled and ranked all 30 MLB ballparks. Where a tie existed, we used our crowd reviews generated by readers as the tiebreaker. Progressive Field, with an incredible 4.86 score, easily topped the field this year.”

