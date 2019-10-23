Police searching for driver who rear-ended school bus on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - FOX 8 has learned police are searching for a driver who rear-ended a school bus and left the scene.

SkyFOX flew over the scene just before 7 a.m. at E. 105th St. and Pierpont Ave.

You can see a car wedged under the back of the school bus in the video.

The side of the bus said "Community Bus Services, Licking County."

There were children on the bus when it was hit.

There are no reports of injuries.

Police say the driver of the car that hit the bus got out of the car after the accident and ran away.

