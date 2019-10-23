Parma family transforms home for annual Halloween display, welcomes visitors to take a tour

Posted 5:29 pm, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35PM, October 23, 2019
Data pix.

***Click the video above to see our previous report***

PARMA, Ohio -- Halloween is still more than a week away but one family is getting the celebration started early.

The Douglas Manor announced on Facebook that they'd be opening up their haunted house to visitors starting Thursday.

The family has been decorating their property for years and even brings in actors to help bring the spooky scenes to life.

Last year, their display was put in jeopardy after Parma cited them for having too much junk and debris in the front yard.

However, after FOX 8 did a Facebook live on the story, the citation was quickly dropped.

The Douglas Manor is located at 3418 Lincoln Avenue in Parma and will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. all weekend long.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.