Parma family transforms home for annual Halloween display, welcomes visitors to take a tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Click the video above to see our previous report***

PARMA, Ohio -- Halloween is still more than a week away but one family is getting the celebration started early.

The Douglas Manor announced on Facebook that they'd be opening up their haunted house to visitors starting Thursday.

The family has been decorating their property for years and even brings in actors to help bring the spooky scenes to life.

Last year, their display was put in jeopardy after Parma cited them for having too much junk and debris in the front yard.

However, after FOX 8 did a Facebook live on the story, the citation was quickly dropped.

The Douglas Manor is located at 3418 Lincoln Avenue in Parma and will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. all weekend long.