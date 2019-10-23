WATCH: Ohio woman knocked to the ground after being hit with blender at fast food restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A Cincinnati-area woman is pursuing a civil lawsuit against McDonald's after she was hit in the face with a blender.

According to WLWT-TV, Britany Price went through the drive-thru at the Colerain Township fast food restaurant back on Sept. 22.

"I wanted to get some Happy Meals and some cheeseburgers and that was a very unhappy day for me," Price said.

Price told WLWT she went into the store after her order was messed up. Surveillance video showed she waited nearly 25 minutes for the issue to be resolved. That's when she walked out to her car, grabbed the entire order and went back inside to demand a refund.

"It's like, you're directly ignoring me, so what choice do I have? I don't have to put up with this. So, I went and got the food, I want my money back and that's kind of where it goes from there," she said.

Price started throwing bags of food at the manager.

The manager grabbed a blender and threw it at Price's face knocking her to the ground. Price said she suffered a shattered cheekbone and broken nose.

She said she had to have surgery to repair the damage to her face.

So far, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office has not filed any charges.

WLWT reached out to the Colerain Township police for new information in the case, but did not hear back.

McDonald's released the following statement to WLWT:

"The safety of our customers and employees is of utmost importance to us. We are looking into this matter and will take the appropriate steps once our investigation is complete."