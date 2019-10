Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- There are new charges in a corruption investigation at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Former jail director Ken Mills is charges with falsification and dereliction of duty. Mills was already indicted with other county officials a few months back.

There are also new charges against corrections officer Idris-Farid Clark related to an excessive force case.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

