Man records driver passing school bus, gets justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAGRANGE, Ohio-- Cell phone video shot by a citizen shows a driver passing a school bus that had stopped to drop off kids. Police used that video to track down the driver and give him a ticket.

It happened in the Lorain County village of LaGrange.

This comes to light as communities all over Northeast Ohio are adding cameras to buses and beefing up penalties for passing stopped school buses trying to do something about the problem.

Last week, Mitch McCoy said he stopped behind a school bus dropping off kids and he saw a driver starting to go around him in the wrong lane.

“I decided to pick my phone up ‘cause I thought he’d pass the school bus also. And I started filming as he went around the school bus and down Railroad Street," McCoy said.

He took his video to LaGrange police, who investigated, tracked down that driver and gave a ticket to Timothy Lloyd.

He lives not far away, so we went to see him. We asked why he was in so much of a hurry. He stepped inside and shut the door without answering.

A report showed the driver caught on camera told police he drove around the bus and turned on a street to miss some traffic just allowed to come through after a train had passed.

The bus driver told police the driver going by also made an obscene gesture.

We spoke to the LaGrange Mayor Kim Strauss and Police Chief Chad Duensing.

“I don’t want to hear you were late for work, or had to do this or had to do that. It’s the children that everybody’s worried about," Strauss said.

We showed the video to a mother on East Main Street. She has a child dropped off by a school bus right where the driver was caught on camera passing a bus with flashing lights on and a stop sign out.

“It makes me livid that people would be so careless with lives at stake here," Tonya Spurling said.

The police chief and the mayor give credit to McCoy for recording the video, turning in the driver and sending a message.

“He deserves a ticket. I mean, I don’t want to see anybody get hurt and I certainly would never do that," McCoy said.

The driver now has to go to court in Elyria for the chance to fight the ticket. He faces a fine.