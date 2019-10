CLEVELAND, Oh — This is the time of year when everything from coffee to cookies to main dishes seems to be flavored with pumpkin. Akron Children’s Hospital dietitian Danielle Dimengo explains the health benefits of pumpkin and how it can be a healthy replacement ingredient in some recipes. Fox 8’s Kristi Capel also got the scoop on tips for making Pumpkin Seeds and Overnight Pumpkin Oats. To see the recipe Danielle likes to use for Pumpkin Pie Overnight Oats click here.