Local company gives back one bar of soap at a time

Posted 10:59 am, October 23, 2019, by
Data pix.

A small shop in Cuyahoga Falls is giving back in a big way. For every bar of soap that is sold at Hope Soap, a bar is donated to the homeless. Hope Soap is located on Portage Trail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.