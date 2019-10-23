ODOT has a plan to get roads cleared even faster when winter weather hits

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation is laying out its plans for snow and ice.

ODOT crews work around the clock to keep things clear.

There were no major issues on Ohio interstates during last year’s winter season.

ODOT is holding the annual press conference on the upcoming winter at its maintenance facility in Cleveland.

Last winter ODOT drivers logged more than 3-million miles.

ODOT says their workers will be even more efficient this season because of a full service maintenance facility that will help employees stay on the go.

ODOT plans to use more liquid this winter. They’ll have tanks filled with a salt brine mix that will be used to pretreat and clear the roads even faster.

The liquid will help break down the ice pack on the roads.

ODOT says it is fully stocked on salt.

Last year ODOT used 297,000 tons of salt, which they believe is average for Northeast Ohio.

ODOT snow plows were struck 59 times last winter season. They are asking for drivers to pay attention on the road and give them the room that they need to work.

