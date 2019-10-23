Law enforcement teams up on Ohio interstate to help chicken cross the road

COLUMBUS, Ohio – They didn’t learn the answer to the age-old question about why the chicken crossed the road.

Thanks to the Ohio Department of Transportation, Columbus police and a good samaritan, however, a chicken was able to get to the other side of I-70 safely.

ODOT posted video of the situation.

You can see three people working to corral the chicken to keep him from running into traffic.

The poor bird must have been scared, but after a short little chase, they were able to get him wrapped in a blanket so they could take him safely across the road.