Jefferson Area Local Schools closed Thursday for threat

JEFFERSON, Ohio– Jefferson Area Local Schools in Ashtabula County will be closed on Thursday because of a threat.

Superintendent John Montanaro said a junior high school student notified a bus driver that another student threatened to shoot up the school on Thursday. That bus driver told school officials, who notified police.

Montanaro said he is taking the advice of police and canceling school. That will give police time to assess the threat and investigate, he said.