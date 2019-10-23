× Great Lakes Christmas Ale returns this week

CLEVELAND– It’s the most wonderful time for beer!

Great Lakes Brewing Company’s Christmas Ale returns with first pour festivities at its brew pub in Ohio City on Thursday. Events start at 10:30 a.m. with the keg delivery at 11 a.m.

You can also celebrate the honey and cinnamon ale with beer-infused donuts from Brewnuts, holiday music and photos with Santa. There will be Christmas Ale-themed food specials all day.

Bottles and kegs of Christmas Ale will be available in the GLBC gift shop on Friday. You can start getting it at stores on Oct. 28.

Great Lakes Brewing Company said it is unable to accommodate table reservations and it will not fill growlers on first pour day.

More stories on the Great Lakes Brewing Company here