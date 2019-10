Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICKLIFFE, Ohio - FOX 8 and Jay Auto Group are sponsoring the 12th annual Wayne Dawson Celebrity Bowl-a-Thon.

It will be held on Saturday, November 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Rollhouse in Wickliffe.

That's located at 28801 Euclid Ave.

Click here for your ticket.

Proceeds benefit the Annie L. Dawson Foundation.