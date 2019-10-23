FOX 8 I-Team: Boyfriend of pregnant woman dumped on Cleveland freeway arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the boyfriend of Vonnaisha Akins has been arrested.

Vonnaisha's body was dumped on I-90 during Cleveland's rush hour on Monday.

The medical examiner has not released an official cause of her death, but released a statement to FOX 8.

“This case is still pending. Our investigation is ongoing, but the decedent has injuries consistent with a motor vehicle crash.”

Vonnaisha's family told FOX 8 she was in a violent relationship.

The boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence.

He has not been identified at this time.

Editor's Note: This story previously state witnesses believed the victim had a gunshot wound. It has been changed to reflect new information from the medical examiner.