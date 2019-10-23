FOX 8 I-Team: Boyfriend of pregnant woman dumped on Cleveland freeway arrested

Posted 9:36 am, October 23, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:11AM, October 23, 2019
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the boyfriend of Vonnaisha Akins has been arrested.

Vonnaisha's body was dumped on I-90 during Cleveland's rush hour on Monday.

The medical examiner has not released an official cause of her death, but released a statement to FOX 8.

“This case is still pending. Our investigation is ongoing, but the decedent has injuries consistent with a motor vehicle crash.”

Vonnaisha's family told FOX 8 she was in a violent relationship.

The boyfriend has been arrested on suspicion of tampering with evidence.

He has not been identified at this time.

Stay with FOX 8 for more on this developing story.

Editor's Note: This story previously state witnesses believed the victim had a gunshot wound. It has been changed to reflect new information from the medical examiner.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.