Female high school football kicker makes tackle that helps win game for Wellington Dukes

WELLINGTON, Ohio -- Grace Dudziak is one amazing athlete.

The Wellington High School student is the captain of the soccer team, and helped lead them to a league championship win.

Now, it's her skills on the football field that are getting extra attention.

This past Friday, she helped the Wellington Dukes secure their win over Oberlin.

According to the school's athletic director, John Bowman, there were 13 seconds to go in the game.

Grace, who is the team's kicker, kicked off to the Oberlin returner. Oberlin returned the ball across midfield, but was stopped by Grace after time expired. That secured the Dukes' victory, 34-30.

Bowman said Grace has 23 extra points and two field goals on the season.

She was also crowned homecoming queen a couple weeks ago.

"She's just all around a great athlete and an even better kid!" Bowman said.

**Watch the play in the video, above, provided to FOX 8 News by Wellington High School**