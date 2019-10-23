× Elyria officers arrest mother after toddler found wandering the street

ELYRIA, Ohio – Elyria police arrested a mother on child endangerment charges after a toddler was found wandering in the street.

Police were called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 2000 block of Fowl Road.

A group of people on the scene told officers that they found a 2-year-old in the street.

When trying to find the child’s parents, officers went to a home and found four children home alone, ages 12, 11, 9 and 2.

Officers say the children hadn’t eaten and that there were safety hazards in the home.

The child’s mother and grandmother showed up at the scene.

According to a police report, when officers tried to handcuff Nicole Ford, she began yelling and pulling away.

Police say they had to carry her into the police cruiser.

She’s been booked in the Lorain County Jail.

The children have been placed in their grandmother’s custody.