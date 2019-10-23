× David’s Pineapple Dole Whip

Thanks to Walt Disney, The Hawaiian Delight called a dole whip, has become a frozen treat that evokes Fantasyland memories for many. It was one of Walt’s great discoveries that landed in the magic kingdom. It was my good fortune to enjoy a dole whip on a recent trip to Oahu and the Dole pineapple plantation. The following is my attempt to recreate this special frozen treat.

2c. Frozen pineapple chunks

1/3 c. Coconut milk

1 tbs powdered sugar

A pinch of salt

Throw all of the ingredients into a Vitamix or ninja style blender. If you don’t have either of these, a food processor is the next best choice. Blend on high until smooth. You may have to scrape down the sides a few times while blending.

Serve immediately.

Enjoy!