FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Elizabeth Tilley as one of Cleveland's Own.

Elizabeth rescued a house slated for demolition in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood and turned it into "Royal Haven."

Royal Haven is a care facility for adult men who have mental illness.

Her goal is to give people with mental illness a stable home and plenty of good food.

