CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are searching for 40-year-old Mario Burke.

Burke’s mother filed a report Tuesday.

She told police he has not been seen or heard from since June.

Burke was a resident at Y-Haven in Cleveland.

It’s a drug and alcohol treatment center.

His mother says she learned he was no longer at the center in July when she arrived to bring him a birthday cake.

If you can help, call police at (216)623-5033.

