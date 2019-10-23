× Cleveland police investigate two murders on city’s east side

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating two separate homicides on the city’s east side. In both cases, the victims were young women.

A body was discovered in an open field on Empire Avenue near East 93rd Street Wednesday morning, police said. Once at the scene, officers learned residents heard gunfire at about 11 p.m. the night before and, an older model black van or SUV was seen fleeing.

A 26-year-old woman died after being shot on East 109th Street near Mt. Carmel Road at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said a man pulled out a handgun and started shooting during an argument with the victim.

The woman was hit multiple times while the suspect fled on a bicycle. The victim was taken to University Hospitals, where she died.

The names of victims have not been released.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.