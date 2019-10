Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating a homicide at E. 93rd St. and Empire Ave.

Police responded to the scene just after 8 a.m. Wednesday when a body was found.

A person who lives in the area told FOX 8 there were multiple shots in the area after midnight.

Video from the scene showed officers searching a grassy area that was roped off with crime scene tape.

Police say the victim is a male who had been shot.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.