Cleveland Cavaliers open season in Orlando Wednesday

ORLAND, Florida – The Orlando Magic start the season at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Orlando went 42-40 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season.

The Magic averaged 107.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.6 last season.

Cleveland went 19-63 overall and 6-35 on the road a season ago.

The Cavaliers shot 44.4% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Magic Injuries: None listed.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Ante Zizic: out (foot), John Henson: out (ankle).

The Cavs’ home opener is Saturday.

