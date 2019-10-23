Brunswick woman says man in skull mask forced his way into her home with a gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- A terrifying night for a Brunswick woman as she says a man in a skull mask forced his way into her home with a gun. Police say they are continuing to look for the suspect.

Thankfully, this woman is physically alright, saying the intruder never touched or hurt her.

"I'm fine during the day and then the sun goes down and I just panic and I start to just shake and I watch the clock tick down back to that time when it happened," she said.

She says she opened her door slightly after hearing a knock thinking it was someone she knew at 9:15 to find the frightening intruder. "He came charging into my house. There was a gun in my face."

She said the man asked for a person by name who she did not know -- scanning the area where they stood. "The person who came through the door had a skull mask on, a nylon skull mask. I couldn't see their face, they had gloves on. A dark hoodie with the hood pulled up."

Thinking it was a prank at first -- she thought it couldn't be real life. "Just be calm and do whatever he says. I want to walk away from this; I want to be alive. I don't want him to pull the trigger," she recalled. In under three minutes, she says he was gone.

"As soon as he was out the door I heard him run through the grass here, because I could hear the crunching of the leaves. I just slammed the door and locked it as fast as I could and looked for my phone."

She says police responded quickly after she called 911. They brought a K-9 unit out to search the area. "The police think this might just be wrong house, a horrible Halloween prank gone wrong. This isn't funny; my life is never going to be the same after this."

Immediately she took extra measures to protect her home. "We got the Ring doorbell installed now so we have extra security just to be safe. We added additional locks in the door jams; we added security bars behind the doors."

These are precautions she never thought she would have to install. "I've never heard of anything like this in Brunswick. I've lived in Brunswick for many years. I love the city; I love the community. You don't hear about stuff like this that happens."

For anyone else who may be a target, she reminds them to stay vigilant. "Whatever details you can remember, however small they seem, remember those details because the smallest detail can make a huge difference."

With another weekend before Halloween, she doesn't want anyone to think that is an opportunity to spook or scare someone in this way. "This isn't a haunted house. This is my house; this is my property."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Brunswick Division of Police at 330-225-9111.