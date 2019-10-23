Browns prepare for challenge of facing unbeaten Patriots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio-- The (2-4) Cleveland Browns are looking to find their rhythm as they return from their bye week. It's easier said than done when they are about to face, arguably, the best team in the NFL, the (7-0) New England Patriots.

“Obviously, they are the class of the NFL and have been for quite some time,” said head coach Freddie Kitchens. “They are what you strive to be in this league, consistent winners. They play great complementary football in all three aspects of the game and I have not mentioned anything about the coaching and the coaching speaks for itself.”

The Patriots are about as dominant as it comes on defense, they lead just about every statistical category. New England has allowed 27 points this season, opponents have only converted 14 percent of third down plays this year. They have 22 takeaways, 18 interceptions and this is through just seven games.

“They are aggressive. They give their secondary the chance to play aggressive and have eyes in the backfield to see where the ball is thrown, and then they are always in the right place at the right time,” said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. “It is part of being well coached, guys knowing exactly what they need to do and doing their job. They play well with each other.”

The key for the Browns on defense is to try and slow down future Hall of Famer Tom Brady who continues to dominant at 42 years old.

“You have to make sure that he is out there seeing ghosts,” said defensive end Myles Garrett. “(Make sure) He’s holding the ball, patting it, he’s looking for other options so you can have time to get the ball out of his hands, strip him and get the ball to your offense.”

The only player on the Browns active roster that didn’t practice on Wednesday was safety Damarious Randall, who is day-to-day.

Bill Belichick sits on 299 wins (regular season and playoffs). No. 300 could come Sunday against the team he got his first head coaching job with back in the 90s.

