Brothers accused of saving meth equipment from fire, leaving grandmother behind to die

RIVERSIDE, N.Y. — Two brothers are now facing manslaughter charges in connection to their 82-year-old grandmother’s death.

According to WETM, Jarrett, 33, and Justin Gause, 21, are accused of starting a fire at their home back in May and then leaving her behind.

Prosecutors said they had been manufacturing meth at the time and chose to save the equipment instead of her. They also allegedly went to get cigarettes afterwards and never bothered to report the fire.

The victim, Gladys Willow, was pronounced dead at the hospital.