× Bones Thugs fan from Japan lines up second show in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The man who sold everything to travel from Japan to Cleveland in hopes of meeting Bone Thugs-n-Harmony has another show.

Ryo Muranaka, who goes by the stage name Shiba Dogg, is set to perform at the Jolly Scholar Brewing Company on Euclid Avenue on Saturday. According to the bar, he will also be performing with members of the Bone Thugs Family. The show is free.

Muranaka bought a one-way ticket to come to Ohio with dreams of meeting his hip hop heroes. The rapper, who does not speak any English, ended up stranded in Cleveland, where community activists took him in.

After FOX 8 spoke to Muranaka earlier this month, we reached out to Bone Thugs. Bizzy Bone offered to buy him a plane ticket home, while Krayzie Bone, who is out on tour with the group, wanted to provide him with clothes.

On Monday, Shiba Dogg did a short set at Mahall’s, a bowling alley in Lakewood, for a crowd of about 40.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is scheduled for a show in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Continuing coverage of this story here