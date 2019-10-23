Berea police search for two missing 16-year-old girls

BEREA, Ohio– The Berea Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two 16-year-old girls.

Juliana Snow and Alicia Jackson were reported missing from Ohio Guidestone on Oct. 8.

Police said both girls have a history of running away and one has been linked to human trafficking in the past.

Alicia is 5 foot 3 and 125 pounds. She has short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a long sleeve shirt. According to police, she’s been located previously on Cleveland’s east side.

Juliana has straight, blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5 foot 4 and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white long sleeve shirt, and black leggings. Police said she has connections to the Akron and Youngstown areas.

Anyone with information should call Berea police.

