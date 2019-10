Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A quiet nighttime forecast for northeast Ohio as high pressure weakened a bit. A few clouds will waft through, but beyond that we are in pretty decent shape for Thursday. Highs in the low 60s which is about average for this time of the year!

Saturday looks like the pick weekend day at this point with showers holding off until the early evening hours. Rain showers are likely early Sunday. Temps will hover a degree or two either side of 60.

Here is our 8-day forecast…