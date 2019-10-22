Witnesses say woman who was pulled from vehicle on I-90 had been shot

CLEVELAND — We are learning new information after Cleveland police said a woman was thrown from a vehicle on I-90.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Vonnaisha Akins, 21.

Police reported the woman was thrown out of a car on Interstate 90 near Carnegie Avenue at around 5 p.m. Monday. She was later pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center.

On Tuesday, witnesses told FOX 8’s Matt Wright what they saw. They said the driver of a white SUV went across traffic to the right berm, stopped, pulled the victim out of the vehicle, then took off and left her there.

Witnesses said the woman had been shot.

Homicide detectives are investigating.