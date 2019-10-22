VIDEO: Customer tackles bank robbery suspect to the floor in Parma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio - Police in Parma say a bank robber was stopped in her getaway when a customer tackled her to the ground.

It happened around 4 p.m. on October 17 at the Citizens Bank in the 5700 block of Chevrolet Blvd.

According to police, Amanda Zajac, 24, attempted to rob the bank by passing a teller a note.

Surveillance video shows a customer grab her and bring her to the ground as she tried to leave.

Police say the man held her there until police arrived.

Police say Zajac didn't have a weapon but told the teller she had one.

She faces one count of robbery and is being held on a $250,000 bond.