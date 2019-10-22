Suspect threatens clerk with needle during Dollar General robbery

CLEVELAND– Detectives in Cleveland’s Second District are working to identify two suspects in a recent robbery.

It happened at the Dollar General on Fulton Road on Sunday.

Police said the suspects walked around the store talking to each other on their phones. One man loaded a cart with laundry detergent and started to push it out the door when he was confronted by an employee.

The man pulled out a needle and said, “I’ll stab you. I have AIDS,” according to police. The two men left the store and walked west on Walton Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217 or jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us