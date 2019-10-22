Study: Chocolate chip cookies are addictive like cocaine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a reason why it's so hard to resist eating just one cookie. According to a new study from the University of Bordeaux, the ingredients in chocolate chip cookies trigger the same response in your brain as cocaine.

Researchers say it is the high sugar and fat content that can spark cravings similar to those induced by the addictive drug.

The study also says if you like your dessert with a dash of salt, you're even more likely to eat more.

Research shows sodium triggers the emotional part of the brain and can make the warm baked goods even more irresistible.

