Soldier killed in training accident at Fort Stewart was 22-year-old from Conneaut



FORT STEWART, Georgia – Three soldiers were killed Sunday when their armored vehicle fell from a bridge and landed upside down in water below during a training accident Sunday.

Three soldiers were also hurt.

22-year-old Cpl. Thomas Cole Walker from Conneaut was killed.

He had served in the Army since 2016.

Maj. Gen. Antonio Aguto struggled to hold back tears at a news conference as he read the names of the soldiers who died.

“It is hard enough when you lose one soldier,” Aguto said. “But when you lose three at one time, that pain is amplified. And we are really feeling and sharing that pain.”

The other soldiers who died were Sgt. 1st Class Bryan Jenkins, 41, of Gainesville, Florida and Pfc. Antonio Garcia, 21, of Peoria, Arizona.

Investigators from the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, expect to take up to four weeks before giving Fort Stewart commanders a preliminary report on the incident.

A memorial for them is being planned at Fort Stewart.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Ashtabula County, and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.

Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of Cpl. Walker’s funeral.

