Show Info: October 22, 2019

Sweet start to the day

Ann LoParo, owner of Annie’s Signature Sweets joined us in studio. You can learn more about her upcoming classes on her website. www.anniessignaturesweets.com

Fall color

Now is the time to get out and enjoy the colors of fall! Click here to see some of the must visit spots. www.ohiodnr.gov

Halloween for the dogs

Get your dogs in the mood for Halloween with safe, all-natural pet stenciling! Arielle Scavnicky from Cleveland Grooming Academy in North Royalton demonstrated how it works. Cleveland Grooming Academy is hosting a Halloween Party on Friday. www.ClevelandGroomingAcademy.com

Good for the entire family

Feel good about what you feed yourself and your family. Kent Natural Foods is a locally owned shop making it easy to stock your home. www.KentNaturalFoods.org

Bring My Costume to Life

Thanks to Goodwill and Fox8.com three lucky viewers had their Halloween costumes brought to life. The experts at Goodwill showed how easy it is to find your dream costume for less by shopping one of the local stores. www.GoodwillGoodSkills.org

Dance all night long

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is wrapping up it’s run in Cleveland. You have until Sunday to see the show at Playhouse Square. We had the chance to chat with the cast. Click here to see the story. www.PlayhouseSquare.org

Ease the stress of throwing a party

No matter how big or small your event is, Borrow Curated Furniture and Design can help with those added touches. To browse the current inventory offered or to book a consultation visit www.BorrowRentals.com