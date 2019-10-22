OSU student sells ‘Slowww your a** down’ signs inspired by construction sign in Solon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLON, Ohio-- A strongly-worded digital road sign has been taken down, but now duplicates of the original message are popping up in yards across the city of Solon.

“I thought that’s hilarious. Imagine if it was everywhere,” Mark Liner said. “I think it’s an attention grabber that will make the streets safer.”

The 18-year-old Solon native and Ohio State business student first learned about the controversial sign online after a picture was posted on the FOX 8 Facebook page.

“As soon as I saw all of these parents liking it, I thought this would be a great idea to get everyone together,” said Liner, who’s also very familiar with the dangerous traffic in parts of town.

Contractors working on SOM Center Road created the digital message that read, "Slowww your a** down" out of frustration and their own safety concerns.

“They’re driving way too fast, they’re impatient,” said Tony Raffaele, Chagrin Valley Paving, when he spoke with FoOX 8 after the city ordered them to change the sign.

But Liner and many others felt the original message was spot on.

He began printing and is now selling the signs for $15, which is just about enough to cover costs. He said it’s about a movement, not money.

“When you throw it in their face and say the word a**, that gets people to actually slow their a** down getting things under control in terms of keeping the streets safe,” Liner said.

He said the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive with orders coming in from other communities too. The first 50 signs sold out almost immediately. Not everyone supports the blunt message.

“The majority of people say, it’s good. But then there are also people upset that they think the integrity of Solon is going down, the culture of Solon is going down now that the word a** is around. But I think those people aren’t realizing that the whole point of these signs is to get people to be safe,” Liner said.

Liner said as long as people keep ordering the signs, he’ll keep printing them.