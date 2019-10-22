Man arraigned on charges of setting dog on fire in East Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Antonio Johnson was arraigned Tuesday on animal cruelty and arson charges.

Johnson is accused of lighting a dog on fire inside a crate in East Cleveland on September 6.

He was arrested on September 24 after police released surveillance video they believed showed the suspect on camera.

The dog's injuries were so great it had to be euthanized.

Johnson has a history with East Cleveland police.

He's served time in two other cases on charges of drug trafficking and possession and aggravated assault.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

His bond of $25,000 was continued.

His pretrial is scheduled for October 25.

Continuing coverage here.