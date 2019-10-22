I-Team: Is Linndale ticketing speeders with camera on I-71?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINNDALE, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating after drivers suddenly started getting speeding tickets from cameras on Interstate 71 in Linndale.

Linndale is already notorious for speed cameras on poles on the main road through town.

Village leaders first denied any enforcement with cameras on the highway.

Last week, the Linndale law director sent us a statement that said, in part, “…there have not been, not will there be, any enforcement cameras on I-71.”

But after speaking to two drivers and seeing their tickets, we went to see the Linndale police chief. When we first started asking about speed camera enforcement on I-71, Chief Tim Franczak said there wasn’t any and there have not been any.

“Oh, no, no, no, no, you’re trying to make something that didn’t happen," he said.

He finally explained his officers tested hand-held speed cameras for a total of an hour and 45 minutes over two days, and from that, drivers on I-71 did get tickets. We tried to clarify why people got tickets when we’d been told there’s no speed camera enforcement there.

“You’re here to sensationalize," Franczak said. "There is no speed enforcement.”

“Whether they’re going to acknowledge it or not, they’re obviously doing it. Because, if not, I wouldn’t have gotten a ticket from up there," one driver said.

The chief argued not to consider drivers the victims if they got a ticket when an officer had a camera on I-71. The tickets we reviewed went to a driver going 15 and 18 miles over the speed limit.

But we simply went to get a clear answer. Can you expect to see Linndale police now running speed cameras on the highway?

The chief sayid if you got a ticket, you can fight it. Linndale police decided not to use hand-held cameras. So, no more drivers will get a ticket from a speed camera on I-71.

“But that’s all there is. There is no more from that," Franczak said.

He said so many people speed on I-71, his officers could issue so many tickets with speed cameras, his department could be overwhelmed just processing all of the tickets. He said he’s talking to other police agencies about what to do on I-71.

Meantime, Linndale takes in about $1 million a year in fines from tickets issued through cameras on poles in the village.