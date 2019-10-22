Get your dogs in the mood for Halloween with safe, all-natural pet stenciling! Arielle Scavnicky from Cleveland Grooming Academy in North Royalton demonstrated how it works. Cleveland Grooming Academy is hosting a Halloween Party on Friday. www.ClevelandGroomingAcademy.com
Halloween stencils for your pet
-
Show Info: October 22, 2019
-
Pet grooming at home
-
Show Info: July 11, 2019
-
Family-friendly Halloween festivities in Northeast Ohio
-
Calling all ghosts and goblins! Show off your favorite Halloween costumes
-
-
Make your own Halloween costume from a box – Kristi learns how
-
Target hosting free ‘Paw Patrol’ trick-or-treat event
-
Show Info: September 26, 2019
-
Local beard company launches new line for women
-
Best job ever? Make $1,300 watching 13 Stephen King movies before Halloween
-
-
Seen on TV: 8/11/19
-
Show Info: September 13, 2019
-
Seen on TV: 7/30/19