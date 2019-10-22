Halloween stencils for your pet

Posted 11:42 am, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58AM, October 22, 2019
Data pix.

Get your dogs in the mood for Halloween with safe, all-natural pet stenciling! Arielle Scavnicky from Cleveland Grooming Academy in North Royalton demonstrated how it works.  Cleveland Grooming Academy is hosting a Halloween Party on Friday.  www.ClevelandGroomingAcademy.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.