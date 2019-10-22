Fox Recipe Box: Hearty Braised Chicken with Butternut Squash

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s a perfect Fall meal and Kimberly McCune Gibson from The Hungry Bee Catery showed Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer how easy this hearty dish is to make.
Perfect Fall Chicken Thighs with Butternut Squash
INGREDIENTS
- 6 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs (about 2 1/4 pounds)
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 3 Sprigs of Fresh Thyme
- 3 Cloves of Raw Garlic
- 2 Cups Fresh Chicken Broth
- ½ Butternut Squash, Cubed
- ¼ Cup Freshly Chopped Parsley
- 2 Tbsp Chilled Butter
- 1 Small White Onion
- ¼ Cup Heavy Cream
PREPARATION
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a 12″ cast-iron or heavy nonstick skillet over high heat until hot but not smoking. Nestle chicken in skillet, skin side down, and cook 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-high; continue cooking skin side down, occasionally rearranging chicken thighs and rotating pan to evenly distribute heat, until fat renders and skin is golden brown, about 12 minutes.
- On Low Heat, Add Garlic, Butternut Squash, and Onion – Scrape the bottom of pan.
- Deglaze pan with Fresh Chicken Stock or White wine (wink wink)
- Transfer skillet to oven and cook 13 more minutes. Flip chicken; continue cooking until skin crisps and meat is cooked through, about 5 minutes longer. Remove from oven, slowly add in chilled butter, Fresh Thyme, Parsley, and Cream Transfer to a plate; let rest 5 minutes before serving. Enjoy!!!