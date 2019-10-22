Former Avon fire chief appears in court on child porn charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON, Ohio - Former Avon Fire Chief Frank Root Jr. was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Avon police say they launched an investigation in July of this year after a complaint was forwarded from the Lorain County Prosecutors Office.

Frank Root Jr. served as the Avon Fire Chief from 1990 until 2006.

Root's attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The judge gave him a personal bond of $10,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 31.